New music season opens in Taipei

A new music season has kicked off in Taipei, scheduled to show several concerts in the second half of the year, including Austrian composer Gustav Mahler's symphonies, according to the Taipei Symphony Orchestra.The symphonies of Mahler will be conducted by the orchestra's newly appointed chief conductor Eliahu Inbal, who is known for interpreting Mahler's works, said Ho Kang-kuo, general director of the orchestra.A new musical "Serenade of the Green Island" will also be presented. This is the first time the orchestra has engaged in making a musical.This year marks the 50th anniversary of the orchestra.