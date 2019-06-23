China steps up food safety with Internet technology

China is aiming to improve food safety by applying an Internet Plus model and big data technology.The proposal was raised during the China Food Safety Publicity Week, which is jointly initiated by 23 departments, including the food safety commission of the State Council and the National Health Commission.China has been pushing hard to enhance food safety. A total of 25 enterprises were rewarded as national model units for their innovative moves in improving food safety, according to a meeting held amid China Food Safety Publicity Week.China should focus on helping the food service industry improve management in supply chain, purchasing and food processing, and therefore, allows administrations in multiple levels to conduct inspections, real-time analysis and precautions, according to Li Li from the Chinese Academy of Inspection and Quarantine.The China Food Safety Publicity Week is an annual event initiated in 2011. The campaign will last from June 18 to 30 this year.