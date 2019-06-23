Caohai Lake in China's Guizhou recovers original size

Photo taken on June 20, 2019 shows scenery at Caohai National Nature Reserve in Weining County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Caohai Lake, a major wetland in southwest China and an important wintering place for black-necked cranes, has recovered its original size. The lake once shrank sharply due to pollution and farming practices. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Aerial photo taken on June 20, 2019 shows a sewage treatment plant at Caohai National Nature Reserve in Weining County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Caohai Lake, a major wetland in southwest China and an important wintering place for black-necked cranes, has recovered its original size. The lake once shrank sharply due to pollution and farming practices. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)