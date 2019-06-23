Rural land transfer, relocation projects carried out at Qilihai Wetland

Aerial photo taken on June 22, 2019 shows scenery of the Qilihai Wetland in Ninghe District of north China's Tianjin. Over the years, the Qilihai Wetland has been under ongoing restoration efforts by the local government, with rural land transfer and relocation projects carried out to improve the wetland's ecological conditions. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)





