34th ASEAN Summit held in Bangkok, Thailand

Myanmar's State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi attends the 34th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit plenary session in Bangkok, Thailand, June 22, 2019. The 34th ASEAN Summit, which is chaired by Thailand and will last until Sunday, will discuss the affairs of the 10 member countries, the current status of the ASEAN community and its future tasks. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong attends the 34th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit plenary session in Bangkok, Thailand, June 22, 2019. The 34th ASEAN Summit, which is chaired by Thailand and will last until Sunday, will discuss the affairs of the 10 member countries, the current status of the ASEAN community and its future tasks. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha attends the 34th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit plenary session in Bangkok, Thailand, June 22, 2019. The 34th ASEAN Summit, which is chaired by Thailand and will last until Sunday, will discuss the affairs of the 10 member countries, the current status of the ASEAN community and its future tasks. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (3rd R) attends the 34th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit plenary session in Bangkok, Thailand, June 22, 2019. The 34th ASEAN Summit, which is chaired by Thailand and will last until Sunday, will discuss the affairs of the 10 member countries, the current status of the ASEAN community and its future tasks. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)