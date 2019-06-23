South China customs bust 100 endangered species smuggling cases

Customs of Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, have busted a total of 100 endangered species smuggling cases this year, customs officials said.Endangered species and products worth of 108 million yuan (15.6 million US dollars), including 873.71 kg of ivory, 611 pangolins, 42.2 kg of tiger bones, and nearly 80,000 dried sea horses were seized.Nanning customs has organized a special working team to crackdown on endangered species smuggling this year while strengthening the supervision over the entry luggage and parcels, and cooperating with other customs to combat smuggling cases, said Wang Zhi, chief of the customs.On May 22, the customs arrested three suspects and seized ivory weighing 349.59 kg with the help of customs in Guangzhou and Fuzhou.