Chinese president to attend G20 summit

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/23 11:05:52
Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the 14th Group of 20 (G20) summit in Osaka, Japan from June 27 to 29, at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang made the announcement here on Sunday.

