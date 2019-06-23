HOME >>
CHINA
Chinese president to attend G20 summit
Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/23 11:05:52
Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the 14th Group of 20 (
G20
) summit in Osaka, Japan from June 27 to 29, at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang made the announcement here on Sunday.
