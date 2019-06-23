Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Pet adoption org.
5 Dog's fur
9 50/50 quiz answer
14 From Bangkok, say
15 Solo at the Met
16 Big petting-zoo animal
17 Thanksgiving staples (circle letters 2-4!)
18 Highway hauler
19 Certain saxophones
20 No. on a business card (letters 1-3)
21 Valiant effort
23 Headey of "Game of Thrones"
25 24/7 med. facilities
26 Creator of Atticus Finch
27 Expired
29 Boot bottoms
31 "Xanadu" rockers, briefly
32 The Minotaur, e.g.
34 Inside look? (letters 3-5)
38 Thumbs-downs
39 Consume
40 Inspired poem
42 Words before "break" or "tear" (letters 1-3)
43 Real bargain
45 Aired again
47 10, in dates: Abbr.
48 Gal in "Wonder Woman"
50 They're printed on books' spines
52 "___ sells seashells ..."
54 Roughly, informally
55 Laptop brand
56 Average guy, and a clue to the starts of 21-Across, 3-Down and 35-Down
59 Consume
61 Far from fitting
62 Omaha stake
63 Barbershop sound
65 Rural skyline sights
66 Senator Booker
67 USC's archrival
68 Scrumptious
69 Building additions
70 Cry after a close callDOWN
1 Messy room
2 Excellent, in '90s slang
3 You bend over backward to do it
4 Ushers' paths
5 Goes through a chain reaction
6 Shake cookie
7 Without a goal (letters 3-5)
8 Component on a chopper's rear (letters 3-5)
9 Mark as important
10 Everything but the last resort
11 ___ art (barista's creation)
12 Campfire treat
13 "Settle down now"
22 Subj. with conversation practice
24 Interstellar cloud
27 Bender of light
28 Loads and loads
30 Like paradise
33 Soaring business?
35 Doritos flavor in a blue bag
36 ___ bitten, twice shy
37 Chinese Zodiac rodents
41 Secrets to cracking some codes
44 Skin cream target
46 Common biofuel
49 Reformer Dorothea
51 Prepares to swing
52 Sotomayor of the Court
53 Recovers
56 Barely
57 Teeny
58 ___+Z (undo, on a PC)
60 Z is a valuable one in Scrabble
64 Rabbit's foot
Solution