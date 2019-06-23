NCPA hosts three-day-long Beijing Forums for Performing Arts 2019

The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) hosted a performing arts forum in Beijing from Friday to Sunday.The three-day-long Beijing Forums for the Performing Arts saw thematic forums such as New Philosophies of Theatre Operations and Management, Art Education and Audience Development.Wang Ning, president of NCPA, said at the opening ceremony on Friday that only by working together can theaters around the world promote cultural development and become platforms for communication.More than 800 theaters and over 300,000 artists have taken to the stage at NCPA since its opening. Its public art and educational projects, including weekend concerts, classical music lectures and cultural seminars, have entertained and educated thousands.Theater industry veterans from Spain, the US, France and the Philippines shared their experiences in public education and audiences development at the forum as well.