Group exhibition ‘Significance’ comes to the capital’s 798 Art District

Visitors explore the Significance exhibition at the 798 Art Center in Beijing on Saturday. Photo: Courtesy of the 798 Art Center

A new group exhibition featuring 117 artworks from 30 artists debuted at the 798 Art Center in Beijing's 798 Art District on Saturday. The new Significance exhibition is the second exhibition held as part of the young artist support project 798EPARTY.Wang Yanling, one of the founders of the 798 Art District, said at the opening that the 798EPARTY project aims to become a good starting point for art lovers to start their art collection while supporting young artists.According to the exhibition's curator Fang Xianchen, art is like mountain climbing, with the exhibition, which runs until July 7, offering different views of the art landscape.