Learning Chinese

Chat attacksecurity check安检(ānjiǎn)A: When you go to other cities, do you fly by plane or ride a train?你去其他城市时习惯做飞机还是坐高铁啊？(nǐ qù qítā chénɡshì shí xíɡuàn zuò fēijī háishì zuò ɡāotiě a?)B: I definitely go by high-speed rail. The airport is very far from my home, so I need to leave home several hours early.我肯定会选择坐高铁,机场离我家特别远,我需要提前好几个小时就从家里出发。(wǒ kěndìnɡ huì xuǎnzé zuò ɡāotiě, jīchǎnɡ lí wǒjiā tèbié yuǎn, wǒ xūyào tíqián hǎojǐɡè xiǎoshí jiù cónɡ jiālǐ chūfā.)A: Me too. The security check at the train station is relatively simpler. The security check at the airport wastes too much time.我也是,火车站的安检相对简单一些,机场的安检太浪费时间了。(wǒ yěshì, huǒchēzhàn de ānjiǎn xiānɡduì jiǎndān yīxiē, jīchǎnɡ de ānjiǎn tài lànɡfèi shíjiān le.)B: It's just that some places don't have high-speed rail, just the regular train.不过有些地方还没有通高铁,只有普通的火车。(bùɡuò yǒuxiē dìfānɡ hái méiyǒu tōnɡ ɡāotiě, zhīyǒu pǔtōnɡ de huǒchē.)A: I would rather take regular train than plane.那我宁愿坐普通火车也不坐飞机。(nà wǒ nínɡyuàn zuò pǔtōnɡ huǒchē yě bù zuò fēijī.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT