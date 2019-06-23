Delivery girl jumps cliff every day to send hot meals

Wan Tiandi, a meal delivery woman in a mountain scenic area in Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality jumps from a 300-meter-high cliff every day to send hot meals to her colleagues at the foot of the mountain. Photo: Screenshot of the video by The Beijing News

A meal delivery woman in a mountain scenic area in Southwest China jumps from a 300-meter-high cliff every day to send hot meals to her colleagues at the foot of the mountain, saving almost half an hour in delivery time.A video by The Beijing News on Saturday shows a young woman wearing a bungee cord standing at the edge of the cliff. She is then pushed off by a man, who is apparently a bungee coach. The woman is holding a bag of take-out food.Wan Tiandi, a young logistics employee at the scenic spot in Chongqing Municipality, was assigned to send meals every day to more than 200 colleagues, several of whom work at the foot of the mountain.In order to ensure that they can get warm meals, she decided one year ago to deliver the food by bungee, which takes two minutes instead of half an hour it would take delivering it by car."Are you scared?" the person recording her asks. "No," Wan replied, smiling.Wan said she felt happy to do the delivery this way.The video has been making the rounds on Sina Weibo. One netizen said Wan was like a fairy from heaven and asked her to pay attention to safety.The Beijing News