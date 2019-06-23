IV woman gets lifetime panda pass

A man holds an infusion bottle for a woman while visiting pandas at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding recently. Photo: Screenshot of the video by the Xinhua News Agency

A sick woman in Southwest China's Sichuan Province has received a lifelong "passport" to the local panda breeding base after she paid a visit there despite being attached to an intravenous drip.A video reported by the Xinhua News Agency on Friday showed a man holding an infusion bottle for a woman while visiting pandas at the base.Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding posted Thursday an online notice searching for the couple, and decided to issue them a lifetime "panda passport" which they can use to visit the base for free."They really show how much panda fans love pandas," the notice said.The notice soon went viral online.Some netizens congratulated the couple, while others said they were jealous. Some joked that visitors to the base would all come with IV drips the next day.There were no media reports of the base finding the couple as of press time.Xinhua News Agency