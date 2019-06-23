Brazil’s Lionel Messi: a six-year-old dreaming of meeting his hero

RELATED ARTICLES: Barca reach semis with Messi exhibition

Lionel Messi has played soccer since he was born but now he hopes to realize a dream: to meet his namesake and five-time Ballon d'Or winner.The 6-year-old from Alvorada, Brazil, is waiting at the gate of the Beira Rio stadium alongside his mother, hoping to speak to Barcelona and Argentina superstar Messi.Maier's mother may not get another chance to introduce their son to his namesake.The young Brazilian has "exceptional talent, he has Messi's calmness," but he's not left-footed like his idol.However, this was not to be a story with a happy ending for young Lionel Messi Maier.Like the other kids waiting to catch a glimpse of their hero, they were to leave disappointed.AFP