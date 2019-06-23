Rubio’s anti-China strategy remains futile: scholar

○ US Republican Senator Marco Rubio is a Cuban American and also a hard-line anti-China senator○ Rubio is one of Trump's Congressional allies as they have similar views toward Latin America○ Rubio has teamed up with Trump as he has set his sight on White House

Senator Marco Rubio, a Republican from Florida and 2016 presidential candidate, speaks during a campaign rally at the Rohan Recreation Center in The Villages, Florida, US, on March 13, 2016. Photo:VCG

From adversary to lackey

Political ambition

Questionable principles





