Thai wins Korea Open

Rising Thai talent Jazz Janewattananond, 23, blew a substantial lead on the back nine but still held on to win the Korea Open by a single stroke from local Hwang Inn-choon at Cheonan on Sunday. The world No.62's final-round one-over-par 72 proved enough to secure his fourth Asian Tour title on six-under 278.Hwang, who finished with a 70, had the considerable consolation prize of a place at his first major championship at the age of 44 after securing one of two spots up for grabs at next month's 148th British Open.