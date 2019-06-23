China to host Asia-Pacific Spartan Championships in August

Photo: Courtesy of organizers

The Asia-Pacific Spartan Championships will be held in Zhangjiakou in North China's Hebei Province in August.All six disciplines, ranging from the five-kilometer sprint to the 50-kilometer endurance race, will be held at the Thaiwoo ski resort in the city's suburb of Chongli from August 23 to 25.Competitors in the obstacle course races will be vying for a piece of the 300,000 yuan ($43,678) prize money.Applications for the races are now being accepted, and the winners of these championship races will earn the right to compete in the Spartan race world championships.