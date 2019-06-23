Scenery of Xigaze in Southwest China's Tibet

Photo taken on June 22, 2019 shows highland barley fields of Bainang County, Xigaze, Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Photo taken on June 22, 2019 shows cole flowers in Xigaze, Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

A butterfly is seen in the field on the outskirts of Xigaze, Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 22, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

A farmer works in the field on the outskirts of Xigaze, Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 22, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Photo taken on June 22, 2019 shows the scenery of Bainang County, Xigaze, Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

People weed in the highland barley fields on the outskirts of Xigaze, Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 22, 2019.(Photo: Xinhua)


 

