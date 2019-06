Workers wearing protective clothing prepare to cull pigs at a farm where hog cholera, also known as classical swine flu, was confirmed in Seki City, Gifu Prefecture, Japan on Sunday. Local authorities said that 1,200 pigs would be destroyed at the farm. This is the 18th outbreak of hog cholera in the area since September 2018. Photo: IC

