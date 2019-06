A view of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) special section at the China International Financial Expo in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province on Sunday. This is the first time for the financial event to set aside a special section for the GBA since the Expo started in 2012. A total of 48 financial projects worth 350 billion yuan ($51 billion) are expected to be signed during the Expo this year. Photo: IC