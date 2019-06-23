Want to graduate? Publish a Chinese-language paper first

A leading science university in Central China has required some of its PhD students to publish a Chinese-language article in news outlets and magazines before graduation, a move aimed at improving college students' native language ability.Han Zhengfu, a professor at the Key Laboratory of Quantum Information under the Chinese Academy of Sciences with the University of Science and Technology of China, told the Science and Technology Daily that the students had to publish a Chinese-language article related to science or would not be allowed to graduate, even if they have published several excellent English papers.Han stressed that the move was made because "college students, especially those majoring in science and technology, are poor at Chinese writing."Their Chinese language papers are filled with incorrectly written characters. "They showed difficulties even in writing a loan application," the professor said.Chen Jide, a professor with Nanjing Normal University in Jiangsu Province, backed Han's move, saying that some college students can write and read English papers easily, but when it comes to their native language, people can't understand what they are saying.Chen has reviewed many PhD students' papers and found them to be lacking in logic and substance.Peng Tingsong, deputy dean of the School of Law with Zhejiang Agriculture and Forestry University, said their survey showed professors from Fudan University and Tsinghua University and other universities agree that science and engineering students are weak in academic writing.