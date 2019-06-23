First UHV converter station with 5G technology set up in East China’s Anhui

The 5G base was set up at the Guquan Converter Station in Xuancheng, which is the first 5G base station built to help Anhui Province's electricity power industry.



The test executed in a dozen typical locations centered on the base station showed that the peak download speed of wireless transmission on the base station reached 800Mb/s, the average was over 570Mb/s, and the upload rate reached 160Mb/s.



5G technology application allows real-time transmission of 4K HD monitoring video signals and remote monitoring of patrol robots.



The construction of the 5G network by China Telecom in Xuancheng city provides flexible, efficient and safe wireless access for monitoring systems and power transmission intelligent operation and maintenance systems.



The application of 5G technology in the UHV power transmission station advances the research and development of the ubiquitous power of the Internet of Things.



The Guquan Converter Station is part of a project involving the diversion of electricity from the western to the eastern regions in China.



Starting from the Changji Converter Station in Northwest China's



The electricity line has a total length of 3,293 kilometers, and is powered with a rated voltage of ±1,100 kV and transmission capacity of 12 gigawatts of power.





