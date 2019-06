Farmers collect honey in east China's Shandong

Farmer Guo Xiliang (L) and his son-in-law Guo Jinhua split honey from hives in Wudi County of Binzhou, East China's Shandong Province, June 22, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Farmer Guo Xiliang collects honey in Wudi County of Binzhou, East China's Shandong Province, June 22, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Farmer Guo Fumei collects honey in Wudi County of Binzhou, East China's Shandong Province, June 22, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

