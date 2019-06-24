HOME >> DAILYQUOTES
Abandon illusions in face of US pressure
Source:Global Times Published: 2019/6/24 8:41:52
The entire Chinese society should reach a high consensus and unite in the face of this strategic challenge the US has put on our path toward achieving national rejuvenation. This is about the fundamental interests for all Chinese people, and will determine if our livelihood, and those of our future generations, will continue to improve. We must not become loose sand under pressures from Washington.
RELATED ARTICLES:
China, US should work out square deal
Win-win agreement between China, US benefits both sides: spokesperson
Posted in:
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
blog comments powered by
Disqus