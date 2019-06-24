Disneyland hosts pop-up museum for Mickey Mouse's 90th birthday

RELATED ARTICLES: Mickey Mouse returns

A pop-up museum for Mickey Mouse was set up at the Downtown Disney District in Anaheim, California, to celebrate Mickey's 90th birthday.This limited-time museum, named Pop-up Disney, runs from late April to October. It transports visitors through a series of whimsically immersive, family-friendly galleries honoring the one and only Mickey Mouse.There are eight themed rooms in the museum, such as Mickey and Minnie's Love, Mickey's Friendships, Mickey Around the World and Mickey at Disneyland.Each imaginatively themed room is bursting with vibrant visual displays inspired by the most important character in Disney's rich history.Fueling a thoroughly modern trend on art installations, these vivid, eye-grabbing designs double as settings for family photos and selfies for visitors.Tim Molyneux, senior operations manager for Pop-up Disney, told Xinhua that the museum attracts about 1,500 guests from worldwide every day."This interactive museum is social media friendly, and is ideal for camera shots," he said, adding the museum has witnessed some memorable moments of visitors such as birthday parties and wedding proposals.