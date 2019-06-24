Audience applaud after the performance of the Chinese Sichuan opera "Li Yaxian" during the Sibiu International Theater Festival in Sibiu, Romania, on June 23, 2019. The festival gathered some 3,300 artists from more than 70 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Chen Jin)

