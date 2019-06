RELATED ARTICLES: US dollar weakens amid downbeat data

The US dollar changed hands in the lower 107 yen zone in early deals in Tokyo on Monday, almost unchanged from its levels in New York late last week.As markets opened here, the dollar was quoted at 107.31-33 yen compared with 107.25-35 yen in New York and 107.45-46 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Friday.The euro, meanwhile, fetched 1.1383-1383 dollars and 122.17-21 yen against 1.1363-1373 dollars and 122.03-13 yen in New York and 1.1311-1312 dollars and 121.54-58 yen in Tokyo late Friday afternoon.