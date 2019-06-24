US envoy calls on world to urge Iran to de-escalate tensions

US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook speaks at a press conference in Kuwait City, Kuwait, on June 23, 2019. US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook on Sunday called on the world to urge Iran to de-escalate tensions in the Gulf region. (Xinhua/Asad)

US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook on Sunday called on the world to urge Iran to de-escalate tensions in the Gulf region.At a press conference held in Kuwait City, capital of Kuwait, Hook said "we encourage all nations to use their diplomatic efforts to urge Iran to de-escalate tensions."US is not seeking an armed conflict against Iran, Hook said, affirming that US does not seek to increase tension in the region."We are not interested in military conflict against Iran; we have enhanced our forces' postures in the region for purely defensive purposes," he noted."We aim to bring Iran back to the negotiating table. Iran's dangerous actions require international cooperation to reduce threats," Hook said.He praised Kuwait's role as a factor for supporting stability in the region."Kuwait presides over the Security Council in June and we will talk with them about ways to ease the conflict," he said."We share with Kuwait our desire and commitment to protecting shipping routes after Iran threatens navigation routes in the region and the recent incidents that affected countries," he said.Kuwait is a leading country in the Gulf Cooperation Council and plays with other countries a special role to support diplomacy and peace, he said."The presence of the US military in Kuwait is to give security and stability in the region and we are proud of this relationship between the two countries," Hook added.