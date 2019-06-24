37 rescued migrants arrive in Malta

A group of 37 migrants disembarked in Malta on Sunday afternoon. They were rescued off a dinghy by P52, an Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) patrol boat earlier in the day.The group left Libya some two days ago, and called Alarm Phone, a migrant hotline for boats in distress, when their dinghy was in trouble.A non-governmental organization made contact with the Maltese authorities and informed them about the case. The AFM confirmed they would assist the group in distress.The organization revealed that some of the migrants were "near death" and needed immediate medical care.According to Times of Malta, a spokesman of the AFM said the condition of those migrants is not yet known.