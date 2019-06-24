HOME >>
6.1-magnitude quake hits 233km W of Abepura, Indonesia -- USGS
Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/24 9:50:19
A magnitude-6.1 earthquake jolted 233km W of Abepura, Indonesia at 01:05:28 GMT on Monday, the US Geological Survey said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 21.99 km, was initially determined to be at 2.8619 degrees south latitude and 138.4921 degrees east longitude.
Posted in:
ASIA-PACIFIC
