6.1-magnitude quake hits 233km W of Abepura, Indonesia -- USGS

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/24 9:50:19
A magnitude-6.1 earthquake jolted 233km W of Abepura, Indonesia at 01:05:28 GMT on Monday, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 21.99 km, was initially determined to be at 2.8619 degrees south latitude and 138.4921 degrees east longitude.


