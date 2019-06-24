Four foreign workers killed in road accident in Uganda's capital: police

RELATED ARTICLES: 17 workers trapped inside hydropower construction site rescued alive in Nepal

Three Chinese and an Indian workers were killed in a Sunday road accident in Uganda's capital Kampala, a police spokesperson said here.Luke Owoyesigyire, Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, said in a statement that the fatal accident occurred after the driver of the vehicle they were traveling in lost control, swerved off the road and knocked a huge tree at Golf Course, along Yusuf Lule road.He said all the deceased were workers of a beverages company in the capital.The spokesperson said the bodies of the deceased have been taken to Mulago hospital for postmortem."Bodies have been taken to Mulago for postmortem and will later be handed over to the relevant embassies to carry on with burial arrangements," said Owoyesigyire.The police spokesperson said the ill-fated vehicle has been transported to Wandegeya police station as investigations into the matter continue.Uganda registers about 20,000 accidents each year, with some 2,000 deaths, making it one of the countries with the highest traffic death rates, according to police statistics.