Commemorative events held in Belgium's Waterloo to mark Battle of Waterloo

People visit the site of Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium, on June 23, 2019. A number of commemorative events were held here on June 22 and June 23 to mark the Battle of Waterloo which happened on June 18, 1815. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

People visit the site of Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium, on June 23, 2019. A number of commemorative events were held here on June 22 and June 23 to mark the Battle of Waterloo which happened on June 18, 1815. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

A re-enactor introduces details of the Battle of Waterloo to visitors at the site of Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium, on June 23, 2019. A number of commemorative events were held here on June 22 and June 23 to mark the Battle of Waterloo which happened on June 18, 1815. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

People visit the Lion's Mound at the site of Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium, on June 23, 2019. A number of commemorative events were held here on June 22 and June 23 to mark the Battle of Waterloo which happened on June 18, 1815. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

Re-enactors take part in a cannon demonstration at the site of Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium, on June 23, 2019. A number of commemorative events were held here on June 22 and June 23 to mark the Battle of Waterloo which happened on June 18, 1815. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

People visit the Memorial Museum of Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium, on June 23, 2019. A number of commemorative events were held here on June 22 and June 23 to mark the Battle of Waterloo which happened on June 18, 1815. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

A re-enactor takes part in a cannon demonstration at the site of Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium, on June 23, 2019. A number of commemorative events were held here on June 22 and June 23 to mark the Battle of Waterloo which happened on June 18, 1815. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)