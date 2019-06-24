11th Panchen Lama to attend Buddhist rituals and social activities in Xigaze

Buddhist monks wait in a line for the return of the Panchen Lama to Tashilumpo Monastery in Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 23, 2019. The 11th Panchen Lama Bainqen Erdini Qoigyijabu, who serves as vice president of the Buddhist Association of China, returned from Lhasa to Xigaze's Tashilumpo Monastery on Sunday. He is to engage in a series of Buddhist rituals and social activities in Xigaze. (Xinhua/Chogo)

The Panchen Lama returns to Tashilumpo Monastery in Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 23, 2019. The 11th Panchen Lama Bainqen Erdini Qoigyijabu, who serves as vice president of the Buddhist Association of China, returned from Lhasa to Xigaze's Tashilumpo Monastery on Sunday. He is to engage in a series of Buddhist rituals and social activities in Xigaze. (Xinhua/Chogo)