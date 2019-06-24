Hequ horses in Maqu County, China's Gansu

Hequ horses search for food at a wetland of the Hequ horse ranch in Maqu County of Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 22, 2019. Maqu County is the main home to Hequ horses, a famous horse breed in China. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

Aerial photo taken on June 22, 2019 shows Hequ horses running at the Hequ horse ranch in Maqu County of Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. Maqu County is the main home to Hequ horses, a famous horse breed in China. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

Hequ horses run at a wetland of the Hequ horse ranch in Maqu County of Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 22, 2019. Maqu County is the main home to Hequ horses, a famous horse breed in China. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

A staff takes care of Hequ horses at the Hequ horse ranch in Maqu County of Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 22, 2019. Maqu County is the main home to Hequ horses, a famous horse breed in China. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

Aerial photo taken on June 22, 2019 shows Hequ horses running at the Hequ horse ranch in Maqu County of Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. Maqu County is the main home to Hequ horses, a famous horse breed in China. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)