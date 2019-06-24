Farmers harvest honeydew melons in Bachu County of NW China's Xinjiang

Farmers harvest honeydew melons in Bachu County of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 23, 2019. Located on the western edge of the Taklimakan Desert, Bachu County features sandy soil and a big temperature difference between day and night with its frost-free period lasting over 200 days a year, which are very favorable for honeydew melons' growth. So far, the planting area of honeydew melons in Bachu totaled 10,000 mu (about 666.67 hectares), and the total output value is expected to exceed 35 million yuan (about 5.11 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Farmers show harvested honeydew melons in Bachu County of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 23, 2019.

Farmers carry harvested honeydew melons in Bachu County of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 23, 2019.

Farmers harvest honeydew melons in Bachu County of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 23, 2019.

Farmers harvest honeydew melons in Bachu County of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 23, 2019.