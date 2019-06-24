"Quality," keyword for Chinese companies in overseas market: Linkedin

As more Chinese companies goes global, "quality" has replaced "cheap" as the new keyword for Chinese companies in the overseas market, according to a recent report released by global employment-oriented social networking platform Linkedin.

The report is based on a survey of more than 600 marketing personnel from Chinese companies and 2,000 business-to-business (B2B) decision makers from 18 countries and regions.

About 81 percent of the surveyed decision makers show interest in cooperating with Chinese companies, and 40 percent have experiences of working with Chinese companies.

However, only 5 percent have established long-term partnership with Chinese companies.

Vianne Cai, general manager of marketing solutions of Linkedin Greater China, said more overseas decision makers have begun to acknowledge the quality of Chinese brands in the past five years, but Chinese companies have yet to improve their after-sales service in the overseas market and establish local service teams.

Linkedin, a Silicon Valley-based tech firm, has seen its Chinese users grow more than 10 times to top 47 million since its official entry in China in 2014.