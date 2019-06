"Henan Day" event kicks off at Beijing horticultural expo

People visit the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition during the "Henan Day" in Yanqing District of Beijing, capital of China, June 23, 2019. The "Henan Day" event kicked off here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A folk artist performs traditional Nuo Opera during the "Henan Day" at the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition in Yanqing District of Beijing, capital of China, June 23, 2019. The "Henan Day" event kicked off here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Zhang Junli (R) from central China's Henan Province makes traditional handiwork during the "Henan Day" at the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition in Yanqing District of Beijing, capital of China, June 23, 2019. The "Henan Day" event kicked off here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Lou Yanjun (R) from central China's Henan Province performs marionette play during the "Henan Day" at the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition in Yanqing District of Beijing, capital of China, June 23, 2019. The "Henan Day" event kicked off here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Folk artists perform traditional Nuo Opera during the "Henan Day" at the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition in Yanqing District of Beijing, capital of China, June 23, 2019. The "Henan Day" event kicked off here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Folk artists perform Chinese Henan Yu Opera during the "Henan Day" at the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition in Yanqing District of Beijing, capital of China, June 23, 2019. The "Henan Day" event kicked off here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Lou Yanjun from central China's Henan Province helps a child play marionettes during the "Henan Day" at the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition in Yanqing District of Beijing, capital of China, June 23, 2019. The "Henan Day" event kicked off here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)