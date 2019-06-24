Water discharging from Three Gorges Dam in C China's Hubei

By Agenices Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/24 11:51:25

Photo taken on June 23, 2019 shows water discharging from the Three Gorges Dam, a gigantic hydropower project on the Yangtze River, in Yichang City, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Zheng Jiayu)


 

