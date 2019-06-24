Yoga practice flashmob held in Moscow, Russia

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/24 11:54:48

Participants take part in a yoga practice flashmob on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia on June 23, 2019. (Xinhua/Maxim Chernavsky)


 

A yoga instructor demonstrates during a yoga practice flashmob on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia on June 23, 2019. (Xinhua/Maxim Chernavsky)


 

Participants take part in a yoga practice flashmob on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia on June 23, 2019. (Xinhua/Maxim Chernavsky)


 

Participants take part in a yoga practice flashmob on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia on June 23, 2019. (Xinhua/Maxim Chernavsky)


 

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus