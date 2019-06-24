Wheeled self-propelled howitzer systems fire 122mm shells

Source:China Military Published: 2019/6/24 13:11:59

Type-09 wheeled self-propelled howitzer systems attached to an artillery contingent of a brigade under the PLA 81st Group Army conduct a salvo of combined fires with 122mm shells to attack mock targets during a live-fire field test on June 22, 2019. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xue Wei)


 

