Zhongshuge bookstore opens in Beijing

People visit the newly-opened Zhongshuge bookstore in Beijing on June. 23, 2019. The store is the latest branch of Zhongshuge, a Chinese bookstore brand known for its elegant and interesting designs. (Photo: China News Service/ Zhao Yadan)

People visit the newly-opened Zhongshuge bookstore in Beijing on June. 23, 2019. The store is the latest branch of Zhongshuge, a Chinese bookstore brand known for its elegant and interesting designs. (Photo: China News Service/ Zhao Yadan)

People visit the newly-opened Zhongshuge bookstore in Beijing on June. 23, 2019. The store is the latest branch of Zhongshuge, a Chinese bookstore brand known for its elegant and interesting designs. (Photo: China News Service/ Zhao Yadan)

People visit the newly-opened Zhongshuge bookstore in Beijing on June. 23, 2019. The store is the latest branch of Zhongshuge, a Chinese bookstore brand known for its elegant and interesting designs. (Photo: China News Service/ Zhao Yadan)

People visit the newly-opened Zhongshuge bookstore in Beijing on June. 23, 2019. The store is the latest branch of Zhongshuge, a Chinese bookstore brand known for its elegant and interesting designs. (Photo: China News Service/ Zhao Yadan)

People visit the newly-opened Zhongshuge bookstore in Beijing on June. 23, 2019. The store is the latest branch of Zhongshuge, a Chinese bookstore brand known for its elegant and interesting designs. (Photo: China News Service/ Zhao Yadan)