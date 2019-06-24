County brings door-to-door health service for poor farmers

A medical team from the Second People’s Hospital in Wufeng Tujia Autonomous County, Hubei Province bring their health services to poor people living in underdeveloped mountainous areas on June 19, 2019. The county’s medical authorities launched a project in March to bring health check services to all residents under the poverty line. Dominated by karst landforms, Wufeng is home to many people of minority ethnic groups. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Wei)

