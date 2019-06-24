Bangladesh launches tree plantation campaign

People examine mangoes at a fair organized on the occasion of a nationwide tree plantation campaign in Dhaka, Bangladesh, June 23, 2019. The Bangladeshi government has launched its annual nationwide tree plantation campaign in a bid to increase the country's forest land coverage. (Xinhua/Stringer)

People visit a fair organized on the occasion of a nationwide tree plantation campaign in Dhaka, Bangladesh, June 23, 2019. The Bangladeshi government has launched its annual nationwide tree plantation campaign in a bid to increase the country's forest land coverage. (Xinhua/Stringer)

Photo taken on June 23, 2019 shows seedlings at a fair organized on the occasion of a nationwide tree plantation campaign in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The Bangladeshi government has launched its annual nationwide tree plantation campaign in a bid to increase the country's forest land coverage. (Xinhua/Stringer)