Bangladesh launches tree plantation campaign

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/24 13:57:01

People examine mangoes at a fair organized on the occasion of a nationwide tree plantation campaign in Dhaka, Bangladesh, June 23, 2019. The Bangladeshi government has launched its annual nationwide tree plantation campaign in a bid to increase the country's forest land coverage. (Xinhua/Stringer)


 

People visit a fair organized on the occasion of a nationwide tree plantation campaign in Dhaka, Bangladesh, June 23, 2019. The Bangladeshi government has launched its annual nationwide tree plantation campaign in a bid to increase the country's forest land coverage. (Xinhua/Stringer)


 

Photo taken on June 23, 2019 shows seedlings at a fair organized on the occasion of a nationwide tree plantation campaign in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The Bangladeshi government has launched its annual nationwide tree plantation campaign in a bid to increase the country's forest land coverage. (Xinhua/Stringer)


 

