Syrian potter strives to keep craft alive amid war

Zakaraia Qarkoush, a Syrian potter, makes a clay castle in his workshop in Homs, Syria, on May 29, 2019. After the war in the Syrian northern city of Aleppo broke out, Zakaraia Qarkoush, carrying his pottery craft, escaped to the central city of Homs. Qarkoush, who inherited pottery craft from his father and grandfather, sought refuge in Homs, where the situation was relatively safer. (Xinhua/Ammar Safarjalani)

