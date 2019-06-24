Picturesque ancient town in Chongqing

A view of the Zhuoshui ancient town shrouded in fog in Qianjiang District, Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, June 21, 2019. The town, a major stop on a traditional trade route dating back to the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), was in 2014 added to a national list of famous historical and cultural towns in China. (Photo: China News Service/Gong Yue)

