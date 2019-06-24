11th Shenzhen Cartoon & Animation Festival set for July 18-22

The 11th Shenzhen Cartoon and Animation Festival (SZCAF) is slated for July 18-22 at the Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, according to the event's website.Known as one of China's four major animation festivals, SZCAF has been held in Shenzhen every summer since 2009 as the city's biggest animation-themed event that attracts cartoon and animation companies and fans alike.This year's event will take place at three halls dedicated to two-dimensional artworks (also known as ACGN, or Anime, Comic, Games and Novels), cartoon and animation and interactive entertainment, respectively.