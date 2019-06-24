FIFA, UN Women sign first MOU

The first-ever memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) and the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) was signed by FIFA President Gianni Infantino and UN Women Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo‑Ngcuka at the FIFA Women's Football Convention, before the opening match of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup on June 7."This is a significant moment for FIFA as we combine forces with UN Women to realize gender equality for women both on and off the pitch," said Infantino. "Together, we will raise awareness about women's football and its impact in terms of health, empowerment and positive role models for women and girls around the world."The MOU will provide a strong framework for strengthening and further developing synergies between FIFA and UN Women. Both organizations will work closely with public authorities, international organizations, the private sector, and media and sports organizations to make soccer more accessible to women and girls and to disseminate diverse sports content to promote gender equality.Major sporting events will also be leveraged to deliver a legacy of positive change at social, political and economic levels to challenge persistent forms of discrimination and stereotypes that hold back progress for all. "UN Women and FIFA are committed to leveling the playing field for women and girls, leveraging football's mass appeal to bring positive change around the world. We are confident that this partnership will make a real difference to the gender inequality that we currently see in all sports, and that we are working to end throughout society, knowing that the benefits are for everyone," Mlambo-Ngcuka said.The three key joint areas of work in the MOU are sports policy development, the promotion and support of sustainable projects that will help create a lasting legacy, cultural change and the empowerment of women and girls worldwide.