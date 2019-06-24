Lebanon's Palestinian refugees demonstrate against US Mideast peace deal

Palestinian refugees in Lebanon implemented on Monday a general strike in Palestinian refugees camps all over the country in protest against the US-sponsored economic workshop to be held in Bahrain, local media reported.It is also expected that Palestinians camps in Lebanon will witness several movements whereby refugees will emphasize their commitment to their right to the establishment of the Palestinian state and to return to their country, according to Elnashra, an online independent newspaper.The US will hold an economic conference in Bahrain on June 25-26, seeking to encourage investment in the Palestinian territories as the first part of US President Donald Trump's long-awaited Middle East peace plan, also known as the "Deal of the Century."The plan has already been heavily criticized for the exclusion of a Palestinian state.