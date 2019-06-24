Mexico beat Martinique to reach Gold Cup quarterfinals

Seven-time Gold Cup champions Mexico avoided a scare to secure top spot in Group A with a 3-2 win over Martinique in Charlotte on Sunday.The win saw Mexico go through the group phase with a 100 percent record.Mexico needed at least a point to secure top spot and they took the lead just before the half-hour mark through Uriel Antuna, who raced down the right before cutting in and firing home inside the near post. Martinique equalized in the 56th minute through an exquisite free kick from Kevin Parsemain, who curled the ball around the wall and into the top-right corner.Mexico went back in front five minutes later when Raul Jimenez tucked away Rodolfo Pizarro's cross and it was 3-1 in the 72nd minute, Jimenez the provider this time, a smart touch through a pair of defenders for Fernando Navarro to rush in and score inside the far left post.Martinique pulled one back when Jordy Delem headed home in the 84th minute.But Mexico, favorites to win the tournament that crowns the continental champions of North America, Central America and the Caribbean, saw the game out to deliver Martino his seventh consecutive win since taking over in January.