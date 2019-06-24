Thompson completes sprint double

Elaine Thompson won the 200 meters in a world-leading 22.00 seconds Sunday to complete a sprint double at the Jamaican Athletics Championships as she continues her return from an injury-marred 2018.Shericka Jackson also shone on the final day of the championships, the qualifying meet for the IAAF World Championships starting in Doha on September 27.Jackson won the 400 meters in the year's second-best time.Thompson showed off her superb top end speed in the 200 meters final as she bested training partner Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce for the second time this weekend.Thompson had edged Fraser-­Pryce for 100 meters gold after both were credited with the same time - a world-leading 10.73 seconds.On Sunday Fraser-Pryce got the better start and led off the curve but Thompson caught her and eased away to win as Fraser-Pryce took second in 22.22 with Schillonie Calvert-Powell third in 22.92.Yohan Blake, the 100 meters champion, was caught and passed on the line in the 200 meters final by Rasheed Dwyer who won in 20.23 seconds.Blake was second in 20.27 and Andre Ewers was third in 20.48.Commonwealth Games champion Ronald Levy won the men's 110 meters hurdles in 13.23 seconds, getting to the line just before Orlando Bennett, who ran a life time best 13.27 seconds with 2014 Commonwealth champion Andrew Riley third in 13.33.Jackson ran a personal best 49.78 seconds to win the women's 400 meters, beating her previous best of 49.83 set in the 2016 Olympic final.